Doctors at KIMS Cuddles Successfully Remove Rare Adrenal Gland Tumor in 12-Year-Old Girl

Kurnool: In a rare medical case, a 12-year-old girl from the Nandyal region was diagnosed with a tumor of the adrenal gland — a condition typically seen in adults aged between 30 and 50.

The girl underwent successful laparoscopic surgery at KIMS Cuddles, Kurnool, where a team led by Consultant Pediatric & Neonatal Surgeon and Pediatric Urologist Dr. Sai Prasuna performed the complex procedure.

According to doctors, the girl had been suffering from severe headaches, leading her parents to consult a paediatrician. Medical examination revealed unusually high blood pressure for her age — a red flag that prompted further investigation. A CT scan later confirmed inflammation in the adrenal gland.

She was then referred to KIMS Cuddles for advanced care. After evaluation, doctors identified the condition as pheochromocytoma, a rare adrenal gland tumor known to cause excessive production of catecholamine hormones, resulting in dangerously high blood pressure.

“This type of tumor is extremely rare in children,” said Dr. Sai Prasuna. “If left untreated, it can cause serious complications due to persistently high blood pressure.”

Doctors first focused on stabilizing the girl’s blood pressure through preliminary treatment. Once she was medically prepared for surgery, the tumor was removed entirely through minimally invasive laparoscopic surgery.

Fortunately, the tumor was detected at an early stage, which enabled immediate intervention and a successful outcome. The medical team emphasized that despite the successful removal, ongoing monitoring is essential.

“Due to the long-term risk of heart-related issues linked with previously elevated blood pressure, regular follow-up and continued medical supervision are important,” Dr. Prasuna added.

The girl is now recovering well following the surgery.