Doctors at KIMS Hospital Perform Country’s First Pancreas Surgery on 8-Year-Old Girl

Visakhapatnam: In a groundbreaking medical achievement, doctors at KIMS Hospital, Seethammadhara, successfully performed the country’s first laparoscopic pancreas surgery on an eight-year-old girl, saving her from a dangerous and rare tumor. Following a smooth recovery, the girl has now returned to school and resumed her normal activities.

According to Dr. Muralidhar Nambada, Chief Consultant – Gastrointestinal, Hepato-Biliary, and Pancreatic Surgeon, the young patient arrived at the hospital with severe abdominal pain. An Endoscopic Ultrasound performed by Gastroenterology Chief Dr. Achanta Chalapathi Rao revealed a rare pancreatic tumor known as Solid Pseudopapillary Epithelial Neoplasm (SPEN).

“This condition is extremely rare in children, and she is now the youngest patient in India to undergo surgery for this tumor,” Dr. Nambada said. “Although the tumor carries a low chance of becoming cancerous, it is considered potentially malignant. To prevent future complications, surgical removal was essential.”

A highly advanced laparoscopic central pancreatectomy (keyhole procedure) was performed, lasting three hours. Doctors ensured minimal blood loss and preserved maximum pancreatic tissue while completely removing the tumor.

The child recovered swiftly and did not experience any postoperative complications. She was discharged within five days and has since returned to school, performing well academically and in sports.

“This surgery demonstrates the level of expertise required to treat such rare pancreatic conditions. Despite their rarity, we have successfully treated 12 such cases over the last decade,” Dr. Nambada added. “Thanks to early detection and exceptional surgical skills, patients in the Uttarandhra region no longer need to travel to major cities for advanced medical care. KIMS Hospital continues to deliver safe and successful outcomes, especially in complex keyhole surgeries for both children and adults.”

The surgical team also included Dr. Ravi Chandra Reddy and Dr. Gopala Krishna.