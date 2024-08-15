Donald Trump asks judge to delay sentencing in hush money case until after November election

New York: Donald Trump is asking the judge in his New York hush money criminal case to delay his sentencing until after the November presidential election.

In a letter made public Thursday, a lawyer for the former president and current Republican nominee suggested that sentencing Trump as scheduled on Sept 18 — about seven weeks before Election Day — would amount to election interference.

Trump lawyer Todd Blanche wrote that a delay would also allow Trump time to weigh next steps after the trial judge, Juan M Merchan, is expected to rule Sept 16 on the defence’s request to overturn the verdict and dismiss the case because of the US Supreme Court’s July presidential immunity ruling.