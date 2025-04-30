Donald Trump Completes 100 Days in Second Term, Sparks Global Reactions with Bold Decisions

U.S. President Donald Trump has completed 100 days in his second term, marking the milestone with a rally in Michigan. Speaking to a packed crowd, Trump expressed his satisfaction, stating, “I am running our country and the world,” reaffirming that he is fulfilling the promises made during his election campaign.

In his first 100 days, Trump has taken a series of bold decisions through executive actions, imposed billions of dollars in new import tariffs, restructured the federal bureaucracy with staff reductions, and launched economic measures unseen since the era of Franklin D. Roosevelt. By signing nearly 140 executive orders, Trump has rapidly pushed his agenda forward, drawing both praise and criticism globally.

Bold Moves and Rising Criticism

Without waiting for approval from Congress, Trump imposed new import taxes, causing unease among international markets and within the U.S. political system. Critics accuse him of cutting $430 billion in federal funding essential for programs related to medicine, nutrition, education, and disaster relief. Top Democratic leaders have slammed the moves, calling them a “dangerous attack” on American welfare programs and accusing Trump of violating U.S. laws to exploit national resources.

“There has never been a U.S. president who has ignored the laws of the country to this extent,” Democratic leaders commented, highlighting widespread dissatisfaction among the American public regarding Trump’s policies.

Comparison with Biden and Economic Impact

In stark contrast, former President Joe Biden signed only 162 executive orders during his entire four-year term, whereas Trump has reached 140 in just 100 days. Trump’s aggressive tariff policies have shaken the global economy, including imposing up to 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada, citing the fight against fentanyl smuggling. Additionally, heavy import duties have been placed on automobiles, steel, and aluminium, along with broader tariffs against dozens of countries as of April 2.

Trump’s actions have not only reshaped the U.S. economic landscape but have also triggered major reactions from allies and trade partners worldwide.