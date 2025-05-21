Don’t Come Here Again” — Auto Drivers Warn Rapido Rider

Khammam, Telangana: As app-based bike taxi services like Rapido and Uber gain popularity across India, traditional auto-rickshaw drivers are feeling the heat. A recent incident in Khammam district highlighted this growing tension, as a Rapido driver was confronted by local auto drivers near the Khammam bus stand.

Rapido Rider Warned by Auto Drivers at Bus Stand

The Rapido driver had arrived at the Khammam bus station to pick up a pre-booked passenger. However, local auto-rickshaw drivers objected to his presence, warning him not to return to the area. They accused Rapido and similar services of cutting into their business and reducing their customer base.

War of Words Erupts Between Rapido and Auto Drivers

In response, the Rapido driver defended himself, stating:

“Who are you to tell me not to come here? I don’t force anyone to ride with me. The customer booked through the app, and that’s why I came.”

The argument quickly escalated, drawing attention from onlookers and other commuters.

Police Intervene to Control the Situation

With the situation becoming increasingly heated, local police were called to the scene. Officers stepped in and defused the tension, separating both parties and ensuring that no violence occurred. The authorities are said to be reviewing the incident to prevent such conflicts in the future.

Incident Video Goes Viral on Social Media

Footage of the argument between the Rapido driver and the group of auto drivers has surfaced on social media platforms, sparking a wider debate about the competition between traditional and app-based transport services.