“Don’t Support Israeli Crimes”: Owaisi Tells PM Modi

Hyderabad: Accusing Israel of committing “genocide” against Palestinians in Gaza, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that India does not join countries complicit in those “crimes”.

In a post on ‘X’, the Hyderabad MP said India has always supported Palestine and opposed Israeli apartheid.

Also Read: Hyderabad Heavy Rain Forecast: Cyberabad Police Advise IT Companies to Allow Work from Home

“Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. Unlike the Holocaust, where many claimed ignorance, this genocide is widely known. @narendramodi must ensure India does not join countries complicit in Israel’s crimes. India has always supported Palestine and opposed Israeli apartheid,” Owaisi said.

He further said decisive action against genocide is needed.

Owaisi had issued several statements earlier condemning Israel’s alleged attack on Palestine.