“Don’t Want Holi Colors? Wear a Tarpaulin Hijab,” Says UP Minister to Muslim Men

Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Raghuraj Singh, stirred controversy on Tuesday with his comments regarding Holi celebrations. He suggested that individuals who wish to avoid colours during Holi should wear a “tarpaulin hijab” or remain indoors.

Drawing a comparison to mosques being covered with tarpaulin during Holi and women wearing hijabs, the minister said, “If you want to avoid colour on Holi, then wear a hijab of tarpaulin before you step out of your homes.”

His remarks come ahead of Holi, which coincides with Jumma (Friday prayers) for Muslims this year.

Calls for a Temple in AMU

In addition to his Holi remark, Raghuraj Singh also made a statement regarding Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). He asserted his intention to build a Ram temple on the university premises, stating, “I will invest my full property to build a Ram temple in AMU, and I will lay the first brick for it.”

Past Controversies

The minister has previously sparked controversy with his statements. Earlier, he had demanded a ban on the burqa in India, calling for its prohibition in public spaces.

His latest remarks have drawn mixed reactions, with some calling them provocative and communal ahead of Holi celebrations. However, the minister remains firm on his stance.

With Holi and Jumma prayers coinciding, authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation to maintain communal harmony.