TS DOST 2025: Special Phase Admissions Result Released, Candidates Advised to Check Website

The Telangana Degree Online Services (DOST) has officially released the Special Phase Admissions Result for the academic year 2025. Students who participated in this final phase can now view their seat allotment details on the official website: dost.cgg.gov.in.

This special phase was introduced for students who either missed the earlier rounds or wished to apply for better college or course options. The allotment results were declared on August 6, 2025, marking the final phase of undergraduate admissions under the TS DOST framework.

DOST officials have advised students to promptly follow the instructions provided for their allotted seats and report to the respective colleges within the stipulated time to complete the admission process.

It is worth noting that the TS DOST platform facilitates admissions to various government and private degree colleges across the state. Through this system, students can complete online registration, seat allotment, and college reporting conveniently from home.