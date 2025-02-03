Double-Engine Govt Will Crush the Poor, Middle Class under its Wheels: Kejriwal

New Delhi: In a sharp rebuke, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor and Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has criticized the concept of a “double-engine government,” claiming it would negatively impact the country’s poor and middle class.

Kejriwal voiced his concerns at a press conference, warning that the emergence of such a government would lead to widespread harm.

Double-Engine Government: A Threat to the Common People

The concept of a “double-engine government,” often promoted by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), refers to a scenario where both the central government and the state government are led by the same political party.

Kejriwal strongly condemned this political model, accusing it of crushing the common people under its “wheels.”

According to Kejriwal, if such a government were to come to power, the result would be disastrous for the poor and middle class.

“It has become clear that if such a government comes to power, it will crush everyone under its wheels — the poor, the middle class, everyone,” Kejriwal stated, emphasizing the detrimental impact on the masses.

Allegations Against Election Commission and CEC Rajiv Kumar

Kejriwal also took aim at the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, accusing him of showing undue bias and compromising the integrity of the Election Commission.

The AAP leader raised concerns over the increasing interference in the electoral process and warned that the Election Commission’s actions could undermine democracy.

Kejriwal’s allegations stemmed from the belief that the CEC had surrendered to the BJP, jeopardizing the fairness of the upcoming elections.

He expressed that the public had made tremendous sacrifices to ensure free and fair elections, but now, the actions of the Election Commission seemed to signal a departure from this ideal.

“I appeal to Rajiv Kumar to do his duty and not be swayed by the lure of a post. He has served for 40-45 years, and the country has given him a lot. Do not sacrifice democracy for personal gains,” Kejriwal urged, casting doubts on whether Kumar had been promised a post-retirement position, potentially as a governor or even the president of India.

Growing Violence and Threats Against AAP Workers

Kejriwal also raised alarms over the increasing violence against AAP workers, volunteers, and journalists in Delhi. He claimed that there had been a rise in violent attacks targeting the party’s supporters and the public, with many individuals being coerced into joining the BJP under threat of severe consequences.

“People across Delhi, and even the entire country, are wondering what the source of all this is.

The one question that is on everyone’s mind is — From where this violence is originating?” Kejriwal questioned, pointing out that such incidents were escalating at an alarming rate.

According to the AAP leader, the violence was being orchestrated by forces aimed at intimidating the public into political submission. Kejriwal alleged that AAP workers were being openly threatened and attacked, and even the police appeared to be complicit, standing by while these incidents unfolded.

He raised serious concerns over law enforcement’s apparent inaction, citing reports from the police where officers claimed to be acting under orders from higher authorities.

Assault on Journalists and Police Inaction

In addition to the violence against AAP workers, Kejriwal condemned the recent spate of attacks on journalists during the election period. For the first time, he said, such overt aggression against the media had been witnessed in Delhi.

Kejriwal described the distressing incident where seven journalists were assaulted, one severely injured, and another detained overnight in police custody.

Shockingly, Kejriwal pointed out, the attackers were allowed to walk free, while the journalists who were reporting on the incident faced arrest.

The violence occurred just a kilometer away from Parliament, further compounding the concerns over the state of law and order in the national capital.

Kejriwal also accused the police of failing to act in response to the growing violence. He claimed that police officers had openly stated that they were not intervening because they had received orders from above.

Targeting Women Campaigners and Vandalism

Kejriwal also expressed his concerns over the rising attacks against AAP’s female workers who were campaigning door-to-door. He alleged that women involved in political campaigning were being targeted, with their vehicles vandalized and campaign materials seized.

He highlighted the escalating violence and intimidation, pointing out that it was becoming increasingly difficult for political workers, especially women, to carry out their duties safely.

“The public has now made up its mind to defeat this hooliganism,” Kejriwal declared, urging the people of Delhi to rise above the intimidation and political violence.