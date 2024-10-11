Double Standards for Citizens and Mayor: A Tale of Contradicting Rules

Hyderabad: In a glaring example of double standards, the Hyderabad police, who recently imposed a strict ban on DJs during public events, allowed an exception for GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi during the Bathukamma festival. While ordinary citizens were prohibited from using loud music systems, the mayor led a celebration with blaring DJ music, causing an uproar among observers.

The controversy deepened further when Mayor Vijayalakshmi was seen wielding a sword during the event, making provocative remarks. “Even if the police come, they can’t do anything. Today I hold this sword, and tomorrow, you will,” she declared, in a tone that many perceived as inciting aggressions.

Despite the police’s strict enforcement of rules for the general public, they seemed powerless to act in this instance, raising questions about unequal treatment between ordinary citizens and political figures. This incident has sparked widespread criticism, with citizens questioning the fairness of the rules and calling for accountability from those in power.

As this unfolds, the public awaits a response from the authorities, as the contrast between the regulations imposed on them and the apparent freedom enjoyed by officials becomes more evident.