Doug Watson steps down as Scotland men’s head coach

Glasgow: Doug Watson has stepped down from his role as Scotland men’s head coach, following a review of recent performances and strategic planning around future fixtures and budget allocation, said Cricket Scotland on Sunday.

Watson leaving his role comes in the aftermath of Scotland missing out on playing in the T20 World Cup after losing to Jersey and Italy in qualifying tournament. He was initially appointed as interim head coach in March 2023 ahead of the ICC Men’s World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe and oversaw notable wins against three full member nations during that campaign.

He later guided Scotland to victory at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier in July 2023 and was handed the role on a permanent basis in early 2024. “While I’m disappointed to be moving on, I’ll take with me many fond memories of my time with the organisation.”

Also Read: VP polls: Telangana CM thanks Owaisi for declaring support to Sudershan Reddy

“It has been a pleasure to work with this squad and coaching staff, and I’m proud to leave with the team top of the ICC CWCL2 qualifying table, but I am now looking forward to spending more time with my family. I’m honoured to have worked with Cricket Scotland, and I will follow their future progress closely. I wish everyone involved every success moving forward,” he said.

Under his coaching, Scotland competed strongly at the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA, registering wins against Namibia and Oman in a group that included Australia and England. The team narrowly missed out on a place in the Super Eight stage.

“We are grateful for Doug’s commitment since joining Cricket Scotland in 2023 and the positive impact he has had on the team’s performance and culture, but as we plan for 2026 and beyond, it became clear that a change was needed. I would like to sincerely thank Doug and wish him and his family the very best for the future,” said Trudy Lindblade, Cricket Scotland’s Chief Executive.

The board also said a recruitment process to appoint a new men’s head coach will begin shortly, adding that an appointment to be made in time for the ICC CWCL2 series in Namibia in March 2026.

“I’d like to thank Doug for all his efforts with the team during his time in charge. He is well liked by the players, has made a positive impact in many areas and has enjoyed some memorable moments with the squad during his time as head coach.”

“With no fixtures until March 2026 and with Doug being based overseas, it is the right time to ensure that our coaching provision reflects what the needs of the squad and the organisation will be in the coming year and beyond. We wish Doug all the best for his next steps, and we are thankful for his contributions to Scottish cricket,” said Steve Snell, Cricket Scotland’s Head of Performance.