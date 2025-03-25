Dozens Injured in Violent Clash Between NCP and BNP in Bangladesh

Bangladesh: A violent clash erupted between the National Citizens Party (NCP) and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Monday night in Noakhali district, leaving several injured. The altercation occurred at Jahajmara Bazar, following rallies organized by both political factions in the same area.

Details of the Clash and Injuries

Reports from local media indicate that the conflict turned violent after both parties gathered in close proximity. The NCP claimed that more than 50 of their members, including Senior Joint Chief Coordinator Abdul Hannan Masud, were injured in an attack allegedly carried out by BNP members. On the other hand, the BNP reported that at least 30 of their leaders were injured during the clash, as per a report from bdnews24.

Abdul Hannan Masud told Prothom Alo, a leading Bangladeshi daily, “We were engaging with the people when some individuals from the BNP attacked us. Several of our people were injured in the attack.”

However, BNP’s Joint General Secretary, Lutfullahil Majid Nishan, countered these claims, stating that tensions escalated after a BNP member was attacked earlier in the evening. According to him, “Upazila Krishak Dal Convener Abdur Rob was beaten and injured before the violence broke out.”

Police Deployment and Ongoing Tensions

On Tuesday morning, Azmal Huda, the chief of Noakhali Hatia Police Station, confirmed that the two political parties were involved in a standoff across the market area. The clash caused chaos, with local authorities deploying police, Navy, and Coast Guard personnel to restore order and ease tensions.

In response to the attack on their leader, the NCP organized a protest march in Dhaka on Tuesday, demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible for the violence and their expulsion from their respective political parties.

Political Tensions Escalate in Bangladesh

The NCP and BNP have been engaged in an ongoing political dispute, particularly concerning the upcoming national elections. Recently, Zainul Abedin Farroque, a member of the BNP Chairperson’s Advisory Council, accused the NCP of deliberately creating chaos to delay the elections.

The political unity that emerged in Bangladesh during the ousting of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government in August 2024 appears to be slowly disintegrating, as tensions between key political players continue to rise.

This incident highlights the deepening political divide in Bangladesh as the nation prepares for the upcoming elections, with both the NCP and BNP at odds. The situation remains tense, and the violence in Noakhali underscores the volatile political environment.

The clash between the NCP and BNP has left several injured, with both parties accusing each other of inciting the violence. As political tensions mount, Bangladesh faces uncertainty regarding the future of its elections and political stability. The authorities have called for calm, but with the involvement of major political players, the situation is far from resolved.