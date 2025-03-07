DPIIT and Mercedes-Benz Partner to Boost Startups, Road Safety, and Sustainability

New Delhi: Strategic Collaboration to Strengthen India’s Innovation Ecosystem

In a significant move to enhance India’s manufacturing capabilities, road safety, and environmental sustainability, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has partnered with Mercedes-Benz India Private Limited. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Friday, marking a major step toward fostering technological advancements and supporting the startup ecosystem.

Key Focus Areas of the DPIIT-Mercedes Partnership

The collaboration aims to provide startups, innovators, and entrepreneurs with:

Infrastructure support

Mentorship programs

Funding opportunities

Market linkages

International collaboration for knowledge exchange

The initiative is expected to drive long-term impact in technological advancements and industry-academia linkages.

Officials Speak on the Initiative

Sanjiv, Joint Secretary, DPIIT, highlighted the strategic importance of this collaboration, stating:

“This partnership with Mercedes-Benz India will enhance India’s manufacturing sector while promoting sustainable and responsible innovations.”

Santosh Iyer, Managing Director, Mercedes-Benz India, emphasized the company’s focus areas and CSR contributions, saying:

“We are excited to collaborate with DPIIT. Our goal is to promote road safety, sustainability, and advanced manufacturing through structured programs that benefit startups and incubators.”

Boosting India’s Startup Growth

This initiative aligns with India’s broader developmental goals, supporting entrepreneurs and product startups through innovation-driven strategies.

Earlier this year, on January 16, India celebrated nine years of Startup India, an initiative launched in 2016 to nurture innovation and entrepreneurship. With over 1.59 lakh DPIIT-recognized startups, India now ranks as the third-largest startup ecosystem globally.

The startup wave has spread beyond major hubs like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi-NCR, with emerging businesses in fintech, edtech, health-tech, and e-commerce gaining global recognition.

A Step Towards a Sustainable Future

With Mercedes-Benz India investing in CSR-driven incubator programs, this collaboration is set to accelerate product startups, innovation, and societal impact while reinforcing India’s position as a global innovation leader.