Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Open University Postpones BLISc Exams

Hyderabad: Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU), Banjara Hills, has officially announced the postponement of the BLISc (Bachelor of Library and Information Science) examinations that were originally scheduled to take place from July 12 to 16.

This update was shared in a press release issued by the Controller of Examinations, who noted that the revised examination dates will be communicated soon.

The university has urged all students to regularly check the official BRAOU website for the latest updates regarding the new examination schedule.

In addition, students may also contact their respective study centres for more detailed information and support related to the postponed exams.

While the university has not provided specific reasons for the rescheduling, it reassured that new dates will be announced soon. Students are encouraged to continue their preparation and await the official announcement.

