Dr. Balakista Reddy Appointed as New TGCHE Chairman

Hyderabad: The Telangana State government has appointed Dr. V. Balakista Reddy, a distinguished Professor of Law, as the new Chairman of the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE).

The official appointment was confirmed through an order issued by Burra Venkatesham, Principal Secretary to the Government (Education).

Dr. Reddy, who currently serves as Dean of the School of Law at Mahindra University, will assume the role for a three-year term.

He is expected to take charge either on Wednesday or Thursday, according to his statement to Telangana Today.

Prior to this, Dr. Reddy served as Registrar at NALSAR University of Law in Hyderabad. Throughout his career, he has held various leadership roles, including as a Professor of International Law and Director of the Centre for Aerospace and Defence Laws and the Centre for Tribal and Land Rights at NALSAR.

Additionally, he coordinated the LL.M program in International Trade and Business Law at NALSAR, further enhancing his extensive academic and administrative experience.