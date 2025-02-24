Hyderabad: Dr Gajarao Bhupal IPS Assumes Office as Cyberabad’s Joint Commissioner (Traffic)

Hyderabad: Dr Gajarao Bhupal, IPS, officially took charge as the Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Cyberabad, succeeding D. Joel Davis, IPS. Following his appointment, he paid a courtesy visit to Cyberabad Commissioner of Police, Avinash Mohanty, IPS.

A Distinguished Career in Law Enforcement

Dr Gajarao Bhupal has held several key positions in his career, including:

🔹 DIG Welfare

🔹 Joint CP Crimes, Hyderabad

🔹 SP Adilabad

🔹 SP Nellore

🔹 SP Tirupati (Urban)

His extensive experience in urban policing and law enforcement makes him well-suited for his new role in managing Cyberabad’s traffic system.

Focus on Technology & Road Safety

🔸 Dr Bhupal aims to implement technology-driven solutions for better traffic management.

🔸 He plans to enhance road safety measures and introduce citizen-centric initiatives to improve traffic flow.

🔸 Emphasis will be placed on efficient traffic enforcement, congestion management, and public awareness campaigns.

Call for Public Cooperation

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Gajarao Bhupal urged citizens to cooperate with traffic authorities to ensure safer and smoother commuting. Senior police officials extended their best wishes as he embarked on his new responsibilities.