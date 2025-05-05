TPCC President B Mahesh Kumar Goud Launches Dr. Manmohan Singh Fellowship Programme

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President and Member of Legislative Council (MLC), Sri Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud, officially launched the Dr. Manmohan Singh Fellowship Programme at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad. The initiative, spearheaded by the All-India Professionals’ Congress (AIPC), aims to bridge professional talent with policymaking and governance in Telangana.

AIPC Telangana Leadership Joins the Launch

The event saw active participation from the AIPC Telangana leadership, including Shri Irfan Aziz, Smt Navika Harshe, Dr. Aditya Reddy, Shri Sandeep Bhushan, Maria, Santosh Y, Raghav, and Ranadheer. These leaders are set to oversee various verticals under the newly launched fellowship programme.

A Platform for Youth and Professionals in Policy Engagement

The Dr. Manmohan Singh Fellowship Programme is designed to engage young professionals and thought leaders in public policy, governance, and social development in line with Congress Party’s democratic and inclusive values. It reflects the party’s resolve to foster intellectual discourse and contribute to nation-building by nurturing the next generation of political professionals.

Emphasis on Youth Involvement and Political Thought

In his keynote address, Sri Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud underscored the importance of involving intellectuals and professionals in politics. He encouraged the youth to actively contribute to public life and policy-making, stating that “politics needs the ideas, skills, and vision of the younger generation.”

Honouring Dr. Manmohan Singh’s Legacy

The programme is inspired by the legacy of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, known for his economic reforms, integrity, and intellectual approach to governance. The fellowship aims to continue his legacy by integrating academic and professional perspectives into the political framework.

A New Chapter for Professional Engagement in Politics

The launch marks a significant moment for Congress in Telangana, symbolising its intent to modernise political engagement and build a stronger connect between policy experts and grassroots realities.