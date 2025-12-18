Dr Nusrat Parveen Declines Bihar Government Job After Hijab Controversy Involving Nitish Kumar

Munsif News 24×7 | Patna: Dr Nusrat Parveen, whose hijab was removed by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during a public appointment ceremony, has decided not to join the Bihar government service, citing emotional distress following the incident. She was scheduled to assume charge on December 20, but her family has confirmed that she has taken a firm decision to step back.

Family Confirms Dr Nusrat Parveen’s Decision

Speaking to the media, Dr Nusrat Parveen’s brother said that his sister has refused to accept the government job after the controversial incident.

Key points shared by the family:

Dr Parveen is under severe mental stress

The family is trying to persuade her to reconsider

They believe she should not sacrifice her career due to someone else’s actions

“She is mentally disturbed. We are telling her that she should not suffer because of another person’s mistake,” her brother said.

Hijab Incident During Appointment Letter Distribution

The incident occurred on Monday during a government programme for distributing appointment letters to AYUSH doctors. After handing over the appointment letter to Dr Nusrat Parveen, Nitish Kumar reportedly pointed to her hijab, questioned it, and then removed it himself.

Witnesses said:

Dr Parveen appeared visibly uncomfortable

People around were seen laughing

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary attempted to stop the Chief Minister by pulling his sleeve

attempted to stop the Chief Minister by pulling his sleeve Dr Parveen was later asked to leave the stage

The video of the incident quickly went viral, triggering widespread outrage.

Media Entry Restricted at CM’s Programmes

Following the backlash, media entry was restricted at Nitish Kumar’s programme in Gaya, where he attended a two-day workshop organised by BIPARD.

Notably:

The programme was not live-streamed on JD(U)’s official platforms

on JD(U)’s official platforms Media was also barred a day earlier during the energy department appointment event, where the hijab incident took place

Debate Over Women’s Dignity and Constitutional Responsibility

The incident has reignited a national debate on:

Women’s dignity in public spaces

Conduct of constitutional authorities

Religious freedom and personal choice

Dr Nusrat Parveen’s decision to decline the job has added a human cost to the controversy, highlighting the emotional impact of public humiliation.

