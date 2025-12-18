Dr Nusrat Parveen Declines Bihar Government Job After Hijab Controversy Involving Nitish Kumar
Dr Nusrat Parveen has decided not to join Bihar government service after her hijab was removed by CM Nitish Kumar during an appointment ceremony, sparking nationwide outrage.
Munsif News 24×7 | Patna: Dr Nusrat Parveen, whose hijab was removed by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during a public appointment ceremony, has decided not to join the Bihar government service, citing emotional distress following the incident. She was scheduled to assume charge on December 20, but her family has confirmed that she has taken a firm decision to step back.
Family Confirms Dr Nusrat Parveen’s Decision
Speaking to the media, Dr Nusrat Parveen’s brother said that his sister has refused to accept the government job after the controversial incident.
Key points shared by the family:
- Dr Parveen is under severe mental stress
- The family is trying to persuade her to reconsider
- They believe she should not sacrifice her career due to someone else’s actions
“She is mentally disturbed. We are telling her that she should not suffer because of another person’s mistake,” her brother said.
Hijab Incident During Appointment Letter Distribution
The incident occurred on Monday during a government programme for distributing appointment letters to AYUSH doctors. After handing over the appointment letter to Dr Nusrat Parveen, Nitish Kumar reportedly pointed to her hijab, questioned it, and then removed it himself.
Witnesses said:
- Dr Parveen appeared visibly uncomfortable
- People around were seen laughing
- Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary attempted to stop the Chief Minister by pulling his sleeve
- Dr Parveen was later asked to leave the stage
The video of the incident quickly went viral, triggering widespread outrage.
Media Entry Restricted at CM’s Programmes
Following the backlash, media entry was restricted at Nitish Kumar’s programme in Gaya, where he attended a two-day workshop organised by BIPARD.
Notably:
- The programme was not live-streamed on JD(U)’s official platforms
- Media was also barred a day earlier during the energy department appointment event, where the hijab incident took place
Debate Over Women’s Dignity and Constitutional Responsibility
The incident has reignited a national debate on:
- Women’s dignity in public spaces
- Conduct of constitutional authorities
- Religious freedom and personal choice
Dr Nusrat Parveen’s decision to decline the job has added a human cost to the controversy, highlighting the emotional impact of public humiliation.
