Dr Pal Calls Out India’s Love for Dolo 650, Netizens Add ‘Don’t Forget Disprin!’

A single tweet by US-based gastroenterologist and comedian Dr Palaniappan Manickam, popularly known as Dr Pal, has gone viral for hilariously calling out India’s casual relationship with Dolo 650, the widely used over-the-counter paracetamol brand.

“Indians take Dolo 650 like it’s Cadbury Gems,” he tweeted, poking fun at how reflexively many Indians reach for the pill at the slightest sign of fever or pain. The tweet quickly gained traction, garnering thousands of likes, retweets, and humorous responses across Indian social media.

Internet Reactions: Humor, Memes, and Self-Reflection

Dr Pal’s observation struck a chord with netizens who responded with memes, jokes, and confessions, admitting that Dolo 650 has become their go-to solution for everything—from headaches to bad moods. The post resonated not just as a joke but as a reflection of how over-the-counter medication is often misused in India.

Who Is Dr Pal? The Doctor Behind the Jokes

From Madurai to Sacramento: A Doctor with a Comedic Twist

Born in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, and now practising in Sacramento, California, Dr Pal is a board-certified gastroenterologist who has also made a name for himself in the world of medical comedy. With over one million followers across platforms, he blends humor and health education, coining the genre “med-com.”

Dr Pal first gained fame during the pandemic when a COVID-19 awareness video deemed “too funny” for mainstream use went viral on YouTube. Since then, he’s embraced a unique niche, using jokes to educate people about everything from gut health to diabetes.

“Fun With Fasting”: Health and Humor Combined

In 2023, Dr Pal launched a live comedy show titled Fun with Fasting, inspired by his personal weight loss journey and the science of intermittent fasting. Speaking in interviews, he has often said, “Patients open up more when they’re laughing.” His approach has helped demystify complex health topics and make wellness more approachable.

Dolo 650: Not Just a Punchline, But a Health Warnin

While Dr Pal’s tweet sparked laughter, he later issued a serious reminder: “It’s not a candy. Frequent use can mask symptoms and delay proper diagnosis.”

Dolo 650 became a household name during the COVID-19 pandemic, frequently stocked alongside essentials like turmeric, honey, and Vicks. But its casual overuse has become a point of concern for many healthcare professionals, who warn that improper use could lead to long-term health risks or overlooked underlying conditions.

Final Thought

Dr Pal’s tweet is a perfect example of how humor can spark meaningful conversations about public health. As he continues to educate through entertainment, his growing influence in the “med-com” space reminds us that laughter may be the best medicine—but not a substitute for real treatment.