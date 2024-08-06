Draft of new B’deshi govt to be presented within 24 hrs: Protester Islam

Dhaka: One of the coordinators of student protests in Bangladesh, Nahid Islam, said on Monday evening that the draft of the country’s interim government would be presented within 24 hours.

The protesters will not support any form of government other than a government supported by students and citizens, Islam told the UNB news agency. He also said all those killed during the protests had been declared national heroes.

On Monday, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her sister left the official residence in the capital of Dhaka and went to a safer place.

According to the media reports that Hasina had resigned and flew to the Indian city of Agartala.

The former prime minister was seeking asylum in the UK. Meanwhile, Agence France-Presse reported that thousands of protesters had stormed the palace of Hasina, who left Bangladesh, media reported.

Protests and demonstrations began in Dhaka and throughout the country after the announcement of a multi-day “non-cooperation action” with the authorities, which was launched on Sunday by the Student Movement Against Discrimination organization. Clashes between anti-government students, police, and government supporters escalated into riots.

The Bangladeshi government has imposed a curfew in Dhaka and other cities of the country from 18:00 local time on Monday (noon GMT) until further notice. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday have been declared holidays nationwide.