After Afzal Sagar Incident, Drain Widening in Nampally to Begin Soon: AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain

Hyderabad: AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain from Nampally, along with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Zonal Commissioner Khairatabad Anurag Jayanti and officials from the Water Works Department, conducted a detailed inspection of various areas in the Nampally Assembly Constituency.

During the visit, drains, roads, and ongoing development works were reviewed in Ahmednagar Division, Vijaynagar Colony Division, Malepally Division, and Asif Nagar Division. The MLA instructed officials to ensure quality in all development works and to give top priority to public amenities.

He emphasized that all departments should work in coordination to resolve public issues promptly, particularly to relieve residents from waterlogging and related difficulties during the rainy season.

Speaking about the widening of drains, the MLA said that the government had already issued orders for the work, but due to objections and protests from local residents, the project had not commenced. However, following the recent incident in Afzal Sagar, the matter will now be taken up seriously, and the drain widening work will begin soon.

Along with AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain, GHMC Zonal Commissioner Anurag Jayanti, officials from the Water Works Department, corporators of Nampally constituency, and others were present on the occasion.