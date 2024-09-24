Dramatic Skies in Hyderabad as Heavy Rains Hit Many Areas, Causing Traffic Disruptions

Hyderabad is currently experiencing heavy rainfall, with significant downpours reported in various areas including Medchal, Kukatpally, Uppal, Qutbullapur, Miyapur, and LB Nagar. As rainwater accumulates on the roads, motorists are facing severe difficulties navigating the city.

Residents are sharing their experiences on social media, highlighting the challenges posed by the heavy rains. The accumulation of water on the streets has led to traffic disruptions, causing frustration among commuters.

#HyderabadRains #TelanganaRains Update: As anticipated, severe storms are also affecting neighboring regions such as Khammam, Bhadradri, Mahabubabad, Suryapet, Warangal, Jangaon, Yadadri, Medchal, Rangareddy, Nalgonda, Mahabubnagar, Medak, Sangareddy, and Vikarabad. More rain is expected to converge over Central Andhra Pradesh. 🌧

In a captivating display of nature, dark clouds loomed over Kondapur, adding a dramatic touch to the evening sky. Many residents paused to appreciate the beauty of the moment, capturing the stunning visuals with their cameras.

A heavy thunderstorm alert has been issued for several parts of Hyderabad, with North Hyderabad expected to see rainfall first, followed by other areas of the city. Residents are advised to stay vigilant and take necessary precautions while traveling.