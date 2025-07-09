Hyderabad: DRDO Internship 2025: Apply by July 18 for Paid Research Role in Hyderabad Labs

Hyderabad – The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has announced a prestigious internship program for engineering and science students across India. The six-month program, offering a monthly stipend of ₹5,000, will be conducted at DRDO laboratories in Hyderabad and is an excellent opportunity for students aspiring to build a career in science and technology research.

Internship to Be Held at DRDL, ASL, and CAS Labs

The internship will be hosted by DRDL, ASL, and CAS—three of DRDO’s premier research labs located in Hyderabad. The initiative is being launched under the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) and will provide students with valuable hands-on experience in cutting-edge research projects.

165 Internship Seats Available for Eligible Students

A total of 165 seats have been earmarked for this internship program. Students selected will get the opportunity to work directly on defence and technology research projects, gaining both practical exposure and a monthly stipend. Upon successful completion, participants will also receive a certificate from DRDO, which can serve as a significant credential for future academic or professional pursuits.

Eligibility Criteria for Application

To apply, students must meet the following eligibility requirements:

Should be in the final year of BE/B.Tech or second year of MSc

or Must have at least 60% marks or equivalent CGPA from institutions recognized by AICTE or UGC

or equivalent CGPA from institutions recognized by Maximum age limit: 28 years

Last Date to Apply: July 18, 2025 (by 5:00 PM)

July 18, 2025 (by 5:00 PM) Interview Shortlist Notification: July 22, 2025

July 22, 2025 Interview Date: July 26, 2025

July 26, 2025 Internship Start Date: August 1, 2025

Application Process: How to Apply

Visit the official DRDO website: https://www.drdo.gov.in Download the internship form from the site. Fill in the form and attach all required documents (academic proofs, ID, etc.) Send the physical application to:

The Director, DRDL, DRDO, Missile Complex, Kanchanbagh, Hyderabad – 500058 Also email a scanned copy of the application to: [email protected]

Opportunity to Work on Real-World Defence Projects

This internship will allow students to contribute to India’s defence innovation sector while working with experienced scientists and researchers. The exposure and official DRDO certification can greatly enhance academic profiles and open doors to future employment in research and development fields.

Students are encouraged to apply early, as the deadline is fast approaching. With limited seats and high interest, timely application is key.

For further updates, visit the official DRDO website or contact the given email ID.