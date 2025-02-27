Hyderabad: DRDO to Unveil India’s Latest Defence Tech from Feb 28

Hyderabad: India’s defence capabilities, from cutting-edge hypersonic missiles to advanced battle tanks and futuristic warfare technologies, will be on display at Gachibowli Stadium from February 28 to March 2 as part of ‘Vigyan Vaibhav.’

For the first time, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is organizing this large-scale event for students and the general public in collaboration with the Aeronautical Society of India and Kalam Institute of Youth Excellence, coinciding with Indian National Science Day.

Grand Exhibition of Defence Technologies

The three-day event will be inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on February 29. Over 200 stalls will feature state-of-the-art DRDO and defence aerospace products, offering a rare opportunity to witness India’s advancements in military technology.

Key exhibits include:

Hypersonic glide missiles

Short-range ballistic missiles

Quick-reaction surface-to-air missiles

Advanced radar systems

Drones and aerospace innovations

Interactive Sessions & Career Guidance

Alongside the exhibition, defence research labs, PSUs, and private players will conduct expert talks on career opportunities in defence and aerospace. Interactive sessions with industry leaders aim to inspire students to explore emerging technologies.

Also Read: Hyderabad Gets Smart! GHMC’s AI-Driven ‘Build Now’ App to Revolutionize Building Approvals

Real Missiles on Display

GA Srinivas Murthy, Director of Defence Research and Development Laboratory, stated that the DRDO will showcase real missile systems, including the latest hypersonic, surface-to-surface, and surface-to-air missiles—though without propulsion and explosives. “So far, people have seen these on television, but now they can experience them firsthand,” he added.

Focus on Youth Engagement

DRDO DG Missiles U Raja Babu emphasized that the event is designed to attract youth towards defence innovations. “We have invited 25,000 to 30,000 students, providing them insights into advanced technologies and career opportunities,” he said.

Event Schedule & Entry Details

February 28: Exclusive for registered students

Exclusive for March 1 & 2: Open to the general public from 9 AM to 6 PM

The event promises an unparalleled glimpse into India’s military advancements, fostering awareness and inspiration among the next generation.