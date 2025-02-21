DRI busts seven modules printing fake currency notes in four states

New Delhi: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has successfully busted seven modules involved in printing Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) and arrested nine individuals across Maharashtra, Haryana, Bihar, and Andhra Pradesh, according to an official statement released on Friday.

Simultaneous Searches Across Multiple States

As part of a continuing crackdown on FICN manufacturing, DRI officials conducted simultaneous searches at 11 locations across these four states on Thursday. The operation uncovered a well-coordinated effort to print and distribute fake currency notes.

Fake Currency Facility Found in Mumbai

In Mumbai’s Vikhroli West area, DRI officials identified the main importer and uncovered a sophisticated printing facility. Fake currency notes of Rs 50 and Rs 100 denominations, along with several tools including laptops, printers, pen drives, security paper, and butter paper with the Mahatma Gandhi watermark, were seized. The accused was arrested based on a complaint filed by DRI officers, and the case is under investigation by the local police.

Additional Raids in Maharashtra’s Sangamner and Kolhapur

Similar facilities were discovered in Maharashtra’s Sangamner and Kolhapur districts, where computers and printers used for printing fake currency were seized. Based on the DRI officers’ complaints, two individuals were arrested, and the contraband was handed over to the jurisdictional police authorities for further investigation.

Connection to Other Modules in Belgaum

The questioning of the arrested suspects in Kolhapur led to the discovery of another fake currency module in Belgaum. Three more individuals were arrested in connection with the case, further expanding the scope of the investigation.

Evidence Seized in Other States

The DRI also tracked down the importers of security paper in West Godavari (Andhra Pradesh), Khagaria (Bihar), and Rohtak (Haryana). Incriminating evidence, including restricted security paper and printers, was seized from these locations. The three accused were arrested based on complaints filed by DRI officials, and the matter has been handed over for further investigation.

Previous Arrests and Discoveries

Earlier in February, the DRI arrested two individuals in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur district and Bengaluru for importing high-quality security paper with embedded security threads marked with ‘RBI’ and ‘Bharat.’ On February 9, DRI also discovered two facilities in Thane, Maharashtra, and Bhiwani, Haryana, where FICN was being printed using the imported security paper. Three additional arrests were made, and the authorities continue their investigation.

The DRI’s crackdown on the printing of fake currency notes continues as they expand their reach across various states in India.