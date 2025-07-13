Drinking Tea Right After Breakfast – Is It Good or Bad?

For many people, mornings are incomplete without a hot cup of tea. While some prefer sipping tea on an empty stomach, others enjoy it immediately after breakfast. Officegoers, in particular, tend to consume tea two to three times a day, with one common habit being drinking tea right after a meal.

Why People Prefer Tea After Breakfast

Many believe that drinking tea immediately after breakfast helps them feel more relaxed and can even reduce headaches or drowsiness. This routine has become common in many households and workplaces.

Experts Say It’s Not a Healthy Habit

However, health experts strongly advise against drinking tea immediately after eating. They warn that this habit can have negative effects on digestion and overall health.

Here’s why you should avoid tea right after a meal:

It can disrupt the digestive system , making it difficult for the body to absorb essential nutrients from food.

, making it difficult for the body to absorb essential nutrients from food. It may cause bloating or stomach pain .

. Tea consumed immediately after a meal can lead to spikes in blood sugar levels .

. It may also increase acidity in the stomach.

The Ideal Time to Drink Tea After a Meal

According to nutritionists, it is best to wait at least 15–20 minutes after eating before drinking tea. This gap allows your digestive system to process the food properly and helps avoid unnecessary complications.