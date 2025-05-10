Drone Terror on Civilians: India Hits Back Hard at Pakistan

New Delhi: In a strong retaliatory move against Pakistan’s escalating aggression, Indian armed forces destroyed Pakistani military posts and terrorist launch pads, while successfully intercepting multiple armed drones attempting to breach Indian airspace. The latest developments highlight heightened tensions along the International Border and Line of Control (LoC).

BSF Destroys Pakistani Post and Launch Pad in Sialkot

According to an official statement from the Border Security Force (BSF), on the night of May 9, Pakistani forces initiated unprovoked firing on BSF positions in the Jammu sector. BSF troops responded effectively, causing extensive damage to enemy infrastructure.

“The terrorist launch pad at Looni, District Sialkot opposite Akhnoor area was completely destroyed by the BSF,” the statement read.

“Our resolve to protect India’s sovereignty is unshaken.”

Indian Army Downs Armed Pakistani Drones Over Amritsar

In a related incident on Saturday morning, Indian Army air defence units intercepted and destroyed multiple armed drones flying over Khasa Cantt, Amritsar, sent from across the border.

“Pakistan’s blatant attempt to violate India’s sovereignty and endanger civilians is unacceptable,” the Indian Army said.

“Our air defence response neutralised the threat instantly.”

Civilian Injuries Reported After Drone Attack in Ferozepur

Late Friday night, a Pakistani drone attack on the outskirts of Ferozepur, Punjab resulted in injuries to three civilians, including a woman. All victims were members of the same family and suffered burn injuries.

Senior Superintendent of Police Bhupinder Singh Sidhu confirmed the incident and noted that the Indian Army has neutralized most other drone threats in the district.

Panic in Jammu & Kashmir After Blast-Like Sounds and Shelling

Residents of Srinagar and Akhnoor reported loud blast-like sounds early Saturday, causing panic among locals. Meanwhile, overnight shelling by Pakistani forces in Poonch and Rajouri districts caused significant damage to civilian infrastructure.

Defence Ministry Raises Alarm Over Drone Incursions

The Ministry of Defence has raised serious concerns over Pakistan’s continued provocations, particularly the increasing frequency of drone incursions and artillery shelling along India’s western front.

“This blatant attempt to violate India’s sovereignty and endanger civilian lives is unacceptable,” the ministry said.

26 Drone Sightings Across Border Regions

According to Defence Ministry sources, armed or suspected drones were sighted at 26 strategic locations along the International Border and LoC. These include:

Baramulla, Srinagar, Avantipora, Nagrota, Jammu, Ferozepur, Pathankot, Fazilka

Lalgarh Jatta, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bhuj, Kuarbet, and Lakhi Nala

Security forces have sanitised affected areas and stepped up aerial surveillance and anti-drone defenses.

India Stands Firm Against Border Aggression

The Indian armed forces continue to maintain a high state of alert along the western frontier, with a strong message that any violation of India’s territorial integrity will be met with decisive military response.