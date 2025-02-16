President Droupadi Murmu Expresses Deep Condolences After Deadly Stampede at New Delhi Railway Station

New Delhi: A devastating stampede at New Delhi Railway Station late Saturday night claimed at least 15 lives and left several others injured.

The tragic incident unfolded as thousands of passengers rushed to board trains bound for Prayagraj for the ongoing Maha Kumbh pilgrimage, triggering mass panic on the overcrowded platforms.

President Murmu Mourns Loss of Lives

President Droupadi Murmu expressed her heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the stampede. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), she wrote, “Deeply anguished to know about the loss of lives in a stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured.”

The Tragic Incident: What Happened?

The stampede occurred at approximately 8:00 p.m. on Saturday night on platforms 14 and 15 of New Delhi Railway Station. According to eyewitnesses and officials, the crowd surged as multiple trains bound for Prayagraj, including the Prayagraj Express, Swatantra Senani Express, and Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express, faced delays, forcing thousands of passengers to wait in cramped spaces.

The panic intensified as people jostled for space, leading to a sudden surge that turned chaotic. Several passengers lost balance, leading to a deadly stampede that left many crushed underfoot.

Immediate Response by Authorities

Following the tragic incident, emergency response teams, including the Delhi Police, Railway Protection Force (RPF), and fire brigade, were swiftly deployed to manage the situation and restore order at the railway station.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reassured the public in a post on X, stating, “Situation of heavy rush at New Delhi Station is under control. Delhi Police and RPF reached the site. The injured have been taken to hospital. Special trains are being run to evacuate the sudden rush.”

Casualty and Medical Aid

Officials from Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital, where many of the injured were taken, confirmed that at least 15 people had succumbed to their injuries. Medical teams are providing urgent care to those critically injured, and efforts are underway to provide psychological support to the victims’ families.

Why Was the Station Overcrowded?

The Maha Kumbh Mela, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, has been attracting millions of devotees to Prayagraj. With the festival reaching its peak and set to conclude on February 26, the number of pilgrims traveling to the holy city has surged drastically. To accommodate the enormous influx, the Indian Railways had introduced special trains, but the heavy rush overwhelmed the available infrastructure, culminating in this tragic event.

Railway Authorities and Government’s Next Steps

In the aftermath of the disaster, officials are reviewing railway station safety protocols and crowd management measures to prevent such incidents in the future. The Ministry of Railways has directed an in-depth inquiry into the causes of the stampede, and authorities are considering increasing train frequency to prevent overcrowding on platforms.

Public Reaction and Social Media Outcry

The unfortunate incident has sparked an outpouring of grief and frustration on social media, with citizens questioning the preparedness of railway authorities in handling large crowds. Many users have demanded improved safety measures at major railway hubs, especially during high-traffic events such as the Maha Kumbh