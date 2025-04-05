Drug Cartel Busted in Hyderabad, Three Arrested in Major Money Laundering Operation

Hyderabad: Major Drug Racket Disrupted by TGANB and Cyberabad Police

In a significant crackdown on a drug peddling network, the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) and Cyberabad Police have successfully arrested three individuals involved in a major drug racket operating in Hyderabad. The arrested persons include two Nigerian nationals, Ugwu Ikechukwu alias Emma and Chukwu Ogbonna alias Big Joe, as well as Mohd Mateen Siddiqui, a money transfer agent based in Hyderabad.

Seizure of Drugs and Cash

The authorities seized 15 grams of Cocaine, 50 grams of MDMA, and cash worth Rs 45,000 during the operation. These drugs were part of a larger international operation that had been operating across India and the US, with money being funneled back to Nigeria through a complex money laundering scheme.

How the Drug Racket Operated

According to TGANB officials, the drug syndicate was masterminded by Divine Ebuka Suzee, who entered India on a tourist visa. With the help of his brother Ezeonyili Franklin Uchenna, Ebuka set up a network to supply drugs across major cities like Hyderabad and Bengaluru. The drugs were primarily distributed through Emma, who cultivated relationships with women in the US via dating sites and social media platforms. Emma would collect their bank account and credit card details, allowing drug customers in the US to transfer funds for narcotics via these accounts.

Money Laundering Scheme Involved Forex Agents

To launder the proceeds from drug sales, the gang relied on Mohd Mateen Siddiqui, a forex agent, who provided US-based bank accounts for the drug customers to deposit funds. Once the money was received, Mateen would transfer it to India, where Emma would hand it over to Big Joe, who, in turn, delivered it to Nigerian businessmen in Mumbai. The illicit funds were then funneled back to Nigeria, completing the money laundering cycle.

Police Efforts and Decoy Operations

The TGANB conducted extensive surveillance to understand the operations of the drug network. Multiple decoy operations were carried out to gather evidence without directly catching the drug suppliers. These efforts culminated in the successful busting of the racket on Saturday, highlighting the persistence and dedication of law enforcement in disrupting such international narcotic networks.

Appeal to the Public: Vigilance Needed Against Suspicious Activities

The TGANB has appealed to the public to stay alert and report any suspicious activities related to foreigners, particularly those engaged in activities like money transfers or frequent dealings in cash. The police urge house owners, hotel managers, and businesses involved in forex services to maintain vigilance and help authorities detect any signs of illegal activity in their neighborhoods.

Crackdown on Overstaying Foreign Nationals

In related efforts to strengthen security, TGANB also highlighted the issue of foreign nationals overstaying their visas in Telangana. Currently, 371 foreign students are reported to be overstaying their visas in the state, and more than 18,000 foreign student records remain unupdated in the Foreign Students Information System (FSIS). The authorities stressed the importance of educational institutions and relevant entities ensuring compliance with regulations and updating exit statuses of foreign nationals regularly.

Striving for a Drug-Free Telangana

The successful bust of this drug network demonstrates the crucial role of law enforcement in curbing drug trafficking and money laundering operations. With continuous vigilance from both authorities and the public, Telangana aims to become a safer, drug-free state, ensuring the security and well-being of its citizens.