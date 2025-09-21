Drug-free youth key to India’s future”: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday called upon the nation to unite in the fight against drugs, stressing that a “drug-free youth” is essential for India’s development and for realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making India the world’s leading nation by 2047.

He was speaking at the 3K Run organised by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) at Nacklace road in Hyderabad, as part of Prime Minister Modi’s 75th birthday celebrations. Thousands of young men and women participated in the run, which carried the theme of building a “drug-free and destruction-free India.”

“Our country has the largest youth population in the world, and that is our greatest strength. If we protect our youth from the menace of drugs, they have the intelligence and capacity to rule the world in every sector,” Kishan Reddy said.

Also Read: Rajeev Shukla announces panel, Mithun Manhas files nomination for BCCI president

The minister expressed concern over the rising trend of drug addiction among children and students, right from schools to universities. “We are seeing a dangerous situation where even young children are falling into the trap of drugs. This is not only a health hazard but also a threat to the nation’s future,” he noted.

Highlighting government initiatives to curb drug abuse, he said such awareness programmes are being organised to sensitiae both youth and parents.

“The government of India has been taking strong measures to eliminate drugs, but it is equally important for society and families to share responsibility. Parents, in particular, must ensure that children are kept away from such harmful influences,” he added.

Kishan Reddy emphasised that the eradication of drugs is crucial to achieving Modi’s dream of India becoming a developed nation by 2047.

“If we defeat this drug epidemic, India’s youth will have the power to lead the world. Our collective fight against drugs will decide the strength and direction of our country’s future,” he said.