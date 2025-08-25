Drug Party Busted in Gachibowli: Deputy Tehsildar, US Return Among 5 Arrested

Hyderabad: Police raided a drug party in the Gachibowli area and arrested several people. According to officials, those arrested include Rajahmundry Deputy Tehsildar Mandeep, Neelma who had arrived from the US, and three others.

During the operation, the police seized 20 grams of cocaine, 4 grams of MDMA, and 20 NTC tablets. Initial investigations revealed that the drugs had been brought from Bengaluru.

Police further stated that the main accused in the case, Vikram, has been arrested by the Dichpalli police. Further investigation is underway to identify and apprehend other members of the drug network.