Drug Peddlers Arrested Near IMAX, Central Zone Task Force Seizes Brown Sugar and Ganja in Major Operation

In a major anti-narcotics operation, the Central Zone Task Force arrested three drug peddlers near IMAX open ground in Saifabad, recovering Brown Sugar and Dry Ganja worth over ₹23.5 lakh. The swift action came after credible information indicated illegal drug movement in the area.

The arrested individuals have been identified as:

Mohd. Gulam Jilani Suleman Khan Feroz Bin Ali @ Sahil

Officials confirmed that the trio was supplying Brown Sugar and Dry Ganja to local consumers during late-night hours.

What Was Seized in the Operation

The Central Zone Task Force, along with Saifabad Police, confiscated:

100 grams of Brown Sugar

1350 grams of Dry Ganja

7 mobile phones

1 Honda Motorcycle (TS15 EH 4694)

Total value of seized material: ₹23,50,000

The suspects were caught while moving suspiciously near IMAX, attempting to distribute narcotic substances in small packets.

How the Drug Network Operated

During interrogation, Feroz Bin Ali @ Sahil and Suleman Khan admitted:

They purchased Brown Sugar from Mohd. Gulam Jilani at ₹5,000 per gram .

from at . They sold it to drug consumers for ₹8,000–₹10,000 per gram .

. They earned illegal profits through high-margin reselling.

They also revealed that on 4 November 2025, they sold 3 grams of Brown Sugar to Mohd. Ahmed of Jahanuma for ₹24,000. Tragically, Ahmed later died due to an overdose at Kenworth Tower–1, Shivrampally. Rajendranagar Police have registered a case in Cr. No. 1205/2025 U/S 194 BNSS, and investigation is ongoing.

Primary accused Mohd. Gulam Jilani confessed:

He moved to Hyderabad from Jharkhand due to financial issues.

Began procuring Brown Sugar & Ganja four months ago.

four months ago. Came into contact with Afsar from Odisha at Moula Ali Dargah, who connected him to drug suppliers.

As per Afsar’s instructions, Jilani traveled to Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Jaleshwar, and Balasore.

There, they procured:

115 grams of Brown Sugar

1350 grams of Dry Ganja

They paid ₹3.5 lakh in cash for the consignment before Jilani returned to Hyderabad on 1 November 2025.

He later supplied 15 grams of Brown Sugar to Suleman and Feroz, instructing them to sell at higher rates and keep ₹2,000–₹3,000 commission per gram.

Task Force Hands Over Accused to Saifabad Police

All three arrested drug peddlers, along with the seized narcotics and equipment, were handed over to Saifabad Police Station for further legal action.

The operation was carried out by:

Inspector, Central Zone Task Force

Sub-Inspectors and Task Force staff

Saifabad Police personnel

Officials stated that strict action will continue to curb the growing trafficking of narcotics in Hyderabad.

The Drug Peddlers Arrested Near IMAX | Central Zone Task Force Seizes Brown Sugar & Ganja operation highlights the increasing vigilance of Hyderabad’s law enforcement. With narcotics worth over ₹23 lakh seized and an inter-state network uncovered, authorities are intensifying crackdowns to safeguard the city from drug-related crimes.