Drug peddler’s property worth Rs 22 lakh attached in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday attached the property of a notorious drug peddler valued at Rs 22 lakh in Udhampur district. A police statement said that movable property worth Rs 22 lakh of a notorious drug peddler, Mohd. Yousaf, a resident of Pulwama district in the Valley, was attached under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. During an investigation into a case registered at Police Station Rehambal, the accused, Mohd. Yousaf Joo, resident of Wuyan, Pampore, District Pulwama, was found to have movable property, a Toyota Innova vehicle.

“Based on material collected during the investigation, the Investigating Officer has reason to believe that the said vehicle has been acquired from the proceeds of crime generated through narco trade,” the police said in a statement. Accordingly, the property has been attached under the relevant section of the NDPS Act for further legal action. The value of the said vehicle is Rs 22 lakh, which now stands attached. As part of a sustained crackdown against narcotics-related offences, Udhampur Police has so far attached property worth Rs 12 crore this year.

Also Read:Nifty, Sensex continue rally for second week despite FII outflows

“This is proof of the commitment of Udhampur Police to ensure a drug-free society and protect the youth from the scourge of drug addiction,” the police statement said. Police in Jammu district arrested four persons from whom a heroin-like substance, a car, a motorcycle and an electronic weighing balance were recovered. Around 2.11 grams of heroin-like substance was recovered from accused Rohit Jamwal, 1.55 grams from Abhishek Jamwal, 2.23 grams from Arvind Singh, and 2.23 grams from Aditya Singh, all residents of Jindrah, the police said.

Jammu and Kashmir Police and the security forces are carrying out aggressive operations against drug smugglers, drug peddlers and those involved in hawala money rackets and other unlawful financial activities. It is believed that the funds generated by these unlawful activities are finally used to sustain terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.