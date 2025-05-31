Drunk Constable Creates Chaos in Hyderabad’s Old City, Attacks Traffic Police

In a shocking incident from Hyderabad’s Old City, a CRPF constable, heavily intoxicated, caused public chaos by driving recklessly and attacking traffic police officials during a drunk-and-drive check in Bandlaguda.

Drunk Driving Continues Despite Strict Laws

Despite repeated awareness campaigns and strict enforcement of drunk driving laws, some motorists continue to flout the rules. The latest incident involving a law enforcement officer has sparked outrage, especially as such individuals are expected to set an example for the public.

“Who Will Stop Me?” – Constable Challenges Police

During a routine traffic check in Bandlaguda, the constable, reportedly drunk, drove rashly and collided with multiple vehicles. When stopped by traffic police, he refused to cooperate and challenged the officials, allegedly saying, “I’m a constable too. Who can stop me?”

Assault on Traffic Inspector

The situation escalated when the intoxicated constable physically assaulted Traffic Inspector Srinivas Naik in full public view. Despite efforts by bystanders to intervene, the constable continued to behave aggressively, even daring the officers to arrest him.

No Case Registered Yet, Video Goes Viral

The constable was eventually subdued and taken to the police station. However, sources indicate that no formal case has been filed against him yet. The entire episode was recorded by onlookers, and the video has since gone viral on social media.

Public Outcry Over Police Inaction

The incident has triggered a public debate, with many questioning the accountability of law enforcement officers. “If police officials themselves aren’t safe on the road, what hope is there for ordinary citizens?” asked a netizen, expressing widespread concern.