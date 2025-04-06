Drunk Driving Bust in Cyberabad: 284 Booked, Most on Two-Wheelers

Hyderabad: In a major weekend enforcement drive, the Cyberabad Traffic Police caught 284 individuals for drunk driving during late-night checks conducted on Saturday across multiple locations.

Among the violators, a staggering 248 were riding two-wheelers under the influence of alcohol, posing serious risks to road safety. The Miyapur Traffic Police recorded the highest number of offenders, apprehending 53 violators, followed by other traffic zones under Cyberabad jurisdiction.

Vehicles Detained, Cases Booked

According to Cyberabad police officials, cases have been booked against all the individuals caught. Their vehicles were detained, and the offenders have been summoned for counselling sessions. They are also required to appear before the court as part of the legal proceedings.

Strict Action to Ensure Road Safety

A spokesperson for the traffic department stated that the drive is part of an ongoing effort to reduce road accidents and fatalities caused by driving under the influence. “Drunk driving is a serious offense that endangers not just the driver but also others on the road. We are committed to ensuring road safety through consistent enforcement,” the official said.

Cyberabad Police Continue Regular Checks

The Cyberabad Traffic Police have been regularly conducting drunk driving checks during weekends and festive seasons. Authorities urged the public to avoid driving after consuming alcohol and to opt for alternative transport options like cabs or public transit.