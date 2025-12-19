Drunk Driving Incident Near Nampally Dargah: Speeding Innova Hits Electric Pole, Pedestrian Injured
Drunk Driving Accident Near Nampally Dargah Shocks Hyderabad
A drunk driving accident near Nampally Dargah created panic on Thursday under the Habib Nagar Police Station limits in Hyderabad. A speeding Innova car rammed into an electric pole, injuring a pedestrian who was walking on the footpath.
The incident highlights growing concerns over rash and drunk driving in Hyderabad.
Speeding Innova Loses Control Under Habib Nagar Police Limits
According to police, the Innova car was moving at high speed near Dargah Yousufain, Nampally, when the driver lost control of the vehicle.
Key details of the accident:
- Location: Near Nampally Dargah, Habib Nagar
- Vehicle involved: Innova car
- Cause: Suspected drunk driving
- Victim: One pedestrian injured
The vehicle crashed into an electric pole, narrowly avoiding further casualties in the busy area.
Pedestrian Injured While Walking on Footpath
The impact of the crash injured a pedestrian walking on the footpath. Locals immediately alerted the police.
Habib Nagar police reached the spot quickly and shifted the injured person to a nearby hospital for treatment. The victim is reported to be under medical care.
Driver Taken into Custody, Case Registered
Police officials confirmed that the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.
Police action taken:
- Driver taken into custody
- Vehicle seized
- Case registered under relevant sections
- Investigation underway
Police are examining CCTV footage and witness statements as part of the probe.
Police Warn Against Rash and Drunk Driving
Following the incident, police warned motorists against drunk driving and overspeeding, especially in crowded areas like Nampally.
Authorities stated that strict action will be taken against those endangering public safety through reckless driving.
The drunk driving accident near Nampally Dargah once again underlines the dangers of irresponsible driving in Hyderabad. Police have urged citizens to follow traffic rules and ensure safety for pedestrians.
