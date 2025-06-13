Drunk Man Puts 6-Foot Snake Around Neck, Feeds It Beer, Kisses It, and Blocks Traffic: Watch Video

A bizarre incident unfolded in Tamil Nadu’s Dharmapuri district when a youth named Surya stunned onlookers by wrapping a live snake around his neck and roaming the streets. The man reportedly purchased beer, attempted to make the snake drink it, and even kissed the reptile in front of a crowd.

Beer Party with a Snake

According to eyewitnesses, Surya was spotted near a local liquor store where he bought beer and then performed the shocking act of offering it to the snake. Bystanders were left in disbelief as the man showed no fear while handling the reptile.

Traffic Blockade Causes Panic

After the snake stunt, Surya reportedly moved onto the road and began stopping passing vehicles, creating a disturbance and causing traffic to pile up. The unusual behavior led to panic among commuters and locals, fearing the man or the snake could become dangerous.

Police Intervention and Safety Concerns

Authorities were alerted and rushed to the scene. Surya was eventually detained, and the snake was safely removed. Police are investigating whether the man was intoxicated or mentally unstable at the time of the incident. Animal welfare groups have condemned the act, calling it both dangerous and inhumane.

Viral Videos Spark Debate

Videos of the incident have gone viral on social media, with users expressing a mix of amusement, concern, and criticism. Many have urged stricter action against such behavior involving wildlife and public endangerment.