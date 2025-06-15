Hyderabad Flyover Turns into Desert Trail: Drunk Man Rides Camel at High Speed on PVNR Expressway

Hyderabad witnessed a bizarre and dangerous incident on Saturday night when a man, allegedly intoxicated, was spotted riding a camel on the PV Narasimha Rao Expressway, a route where even two-wheelers are banned. The surreal sight shocked commuters and has raised serious concerns about traffic safety and enforcement.

Drunk Rider Risks Lives on Busy Flyover

The man, believed to be a camel handler, entered the high-speed corridor on camelback and was seen galloping across the flyover. According to eyewitnesses, the camel had nearly reached the end of the expressway when the situation came to public attention. The presence of the large animal posed a grave danger to both the rider and other motorists traveling at high speeds on the restricted-access flyover.

Commuters Intervene to Prevent Mishap

A group of individuals traveling in a car on the same flyover noticed the unusual and alarming scene. They began recording the incident and attempted to intervene. In the viral video, they are seen chasing and trying to control the animal. Eventually, they managed to tie the camel to a light pole, preventing what could have been a serious accident.

Video Goes Viral, Netizens React with Shock

The footage, originally shared by Instagram user Ikram Ullah Shah, quickly gained attention across social media platforms. The video triggered widespread reactions ranging from disbelief to outrage. Many users questioned how the man and camel were able to access a controlled flyover in the first place.

Questions Raised Over Safety and Animal Welfare

This incident has reignited debates over traffic security lapses and animal safety. Citizens are demanding answers on how such a breach occurred on a major expressway. Animal rights advocates have also expressed concern over the well-being of the camel, which was seen visibly distressed in the video.

Authorities are yet to issue an official statement on the incident.