Drunken Youths Perform Dangerous Bike Stunts on Shamshabad Road; Police Launch Probe

Hyderabad: Commuters were left alarmed after a group of youngsters performed reckless bike stunts on the busy Shamshabad–Hyderabad route late on Sunday night. Videos of the incident, showing the youths performing dangerous maneuvers under the influence of alcohol, have now gone viral on social media.

According to reports, two bikes were seen speeding along the stretch near Shamshabad, with riders performing wheelies and other risky stunts, endangering themselves and others on the road. Shocked motorists captured the scenes on their mobile phones and later uploaded the clips online, where they quickly gained traction.

Upon noticing the viral videos, the Shamshabad Airport Police immediately swung into action. Officials have begun reviewing CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to identify the riders involved in the incident.

Police have warned that strict action will be taken against those indulging in such reckless acts, which pose serious threats to public safety. Authorities have also urged youngsters to refrain from such dangerous behavior and respect traffic laws, emphasizing that thrill-seeking on public roads could lead to fatal consequences.