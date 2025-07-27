Dry Eye Emerges as Digital Age Epidemic: Hyderabad Gets First Centre of Excellence at Pristine Eye Hospitals

Hyderabad: Once considered a condition of the elderly, Dry Eye Disease (DED) is now a growing epidemic among screen users, especially IT professionals and urban teenagers. Highlighting this alarming trend, Dr. C. Jagadesh Reddy, Cornea, Cataract & Refractive Surgeon and Founder of Pristine Eye Hospitals, announced the launch of Hyderabad’s first Centre of Excellence for Dry Eye—a state-of-the-art facility addressing what he calls a “digital-age health crisis.”

In a press note released on Sunday, Dr. Reddy stated that the Centre will be formally inaugurated on July 30 by Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary, Telangana.

Located in the heart of Hyderabad’s IT corridor, near Rayadurgam Metro Station opposite Raheja Mindspace, the Centre is equipped with world-class diagnostics like Tear Film Analyzer, Meibography, LipiView® Imaging, and offers advanced therapies including LipiFlow®, IPL, BlephEx™, MeiboFlow®, and Punctal Plugs. It will also offer personalized eye wellness programs for IT professionals, teenagers, and the elderly, along with corporate ‘Screen Smart’ packages to support workplace vision health.

“We Are in a Blink Crisis,” Warns Dr. Reddy

Dr. Reddy referred to the problem as a “Blink Crisis,” where excessive screen time leads to a significant reduction in natural blinking—up to 60% less than normal, causing eye dryness, discomfort, and long-term vision issues.

“From work to entertainment and education to social interaction—our entire day revolves around screens, and we’re blinking less, straining more, and silently damaging our eyes,” he said.

Recent studies reveal:

70% of IT professionals report Dry Eye symptoms

report Dry Eye symptoms 40% of urban teenagers experience Dry Eye signs

experience Dry Eye signs 1 in 3 tech workers suffers from moderate to severe Dry Eye

suffers from moderate to severe Dry Eye Teenagers using screens over 4 hours a day are twice as likely to develop DED

Launch of “Blink Break” Campaign and Observance of Dry Eye Month

To coincide with the Centre’s launch, Pristine Vision Foundation, the hospital’s non-profit wing, will launch the “Blink Break” campaign, a city-wide movement to raise awareness about digital eye health.

The campaign encourages the 20-20-20 Rule — look 20 feet away for 20 seconds every 20 minutes — and offers an online Dry Eye Self-Test (OSDI) through www.pristineeyehospitals.com.

Dry Eye Month, observed every July, will focus on early detection, awareness drives, and community screenings. The Foundation also plans to extend outreach services to underserved populations through mobile clinics and rural eye camps.

A Lifestyle Epidemic, Not Just a Medical Condition

“Dry Eye is no longer just a medical issue—it’s a lifestyle disorder of our time,” emphasized Dr. Reddy. “It’s not about reducing screen time—it’s about becoming screen mindful. Our Centre is just the beginning of a broader movement towards eye wellness in a digital world.”

Dry Eye is frequently underdiagnosed and often self-managed with over-the-counter drops, which may delay proper treatment. Left untreated, it can cause chronic discomfort, corneal damage, and even vision loss.

The root causes include:

Reduced blinking during screen use

Prolonged exposure to air-conditioned environments

Poor posture and ergonomics

Overuse of contact lenses

