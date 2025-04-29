Hyderabad: Dry Weather Likely to Persist in Telangana, Light Rain Expected in Early May

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Meteorological Department has forecast that dry weather is likely to continue across Telangana for the next two days. However, light to moderate rainfall is expected in some areas between May 1 and May 5.

Table of Contents Temperatures to Soar in Several Districts

Temperatures to Soar in Several Districts

According to the forecast, temperatures are expected to range between 41 to 44 degrees Celsius in districts like Adilabad, Jagtial, Jogulamba Gadwal, Kamareddy, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mahabubnagar, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, and Rajanna Sircilla. In other districts, the maximum temperatures are likely to stay between 36 and 40 degrees Celsius.

Due to the intense heat, authorities in Rajanna Sircilla district have advised residents to avoid stepping out unnecessarily between 10 AM and 4 PM.