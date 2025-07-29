Telangana

Dry Weather to Continue in Telangana Until July 31, Heavy Rains Likely in Second Week of August

While light and scattered showers may occur in some districts, heavy rainfall is unlikely for now.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf29 July 2025 - 08:34
Dry Weather to Continue in Telangana Until July 31, Heavy Rains Likely in Second Week of August
Dry Weather to Continue in Telangana Until July 31, Heavy Rains Likely in Second Week of August

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a dry spell across Telangana until July 31, with no significant rainfall expected during this period. While light and scattered showers may occur in some districts, heavy rainfall is unlikely for now.

The IMD has also confirmed that no weather warning has been issued for Hyderabad. Conditions across the city and the rest of the state are expected to remain largely dry over the next few days.

According to the latest predictions, a change in weather patterns is expected by the second week of August, when heavy rains are likely to return to Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana. Until then, residents should brace for continued dry and warm conditions.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf29 July 2025 - 08:34
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button