Dry Weather to Continue in Telangana Until July 31, Heavy Rains Likely in Second Week of August

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a dry spell across Telangana until July 31, with no significant rainfall expected during this period. While light and scattered showers may occur in some districts, heavy rainfall is unlikely for now.

The IMD has also confirmed that no weather warning has been issued for Hyderabad. Conditions across the city and the rest of the state are expected to remain largely dry over the next few days.

According to the latest predictions, a change in weather patterns is expected by the second week of August, when heavy rains are likely to return to Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana. Until then, residents should brace for continued dry and warm conditions.