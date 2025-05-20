Drying Paddy on Roads Turns Deadly: 3 Killed in 10 Days

Hyderabad: The widespread practice of drying paddy on public roads is posing a serious threat to motorists, particularly two-wheeler riders, in the erstwhile Karimnagar district. Within just 10 days, the dangerous trend has resulted in three deaths and several injuries.

Recent Fatal Accidents Highlight the Growing Risk

In the latest tragedy, 32-year-old Nerella Ranjith Kiran died on Saturday night when his bike hit a paddy heap near Mallapur in Thimmapur mandal. A resident of Mugdumpur, Ranjith was returning from Mallapur with his friend Sadij, who suffered injuries in the accident.

A similar incident occurred on May 14 at Mallareddypet in Ghambiraopet mandal of Rajanna-Sircilla district, where a youth named Sheik Khaleel died, and his friend Shekhar sustained serious injuries after their bike collided with a heap of drying paddy.

Also Read: Telangana Govt Extends ₹1 Lakh Marriage Incentive to Couples with Disabilities

Ten days earlier, a couple — Sammi Reddy and Manemma — was injured in an accident near Mamidalapalli. While Sammi Reddy recovered, Manemma succumbed to her injuries four days later in a Hyderabad hospital.

On Sunday night, another accident took place near Valbapur in Veenavanka mandal, where Kancha Kumar, his wife Pavani, and their son Raghava were injured after their bike rammed into a paddy heap.

Why Are Farmers Drying Paddy on Roads?

Though police have issued warnings, the practice continues as farmers face a lack of suitable space to dry harvested paddy. Traditionally, crops were dried in the fields with the help of laborers. However, with the increased use of mechanical harvesters, the ground becomes slushy and unsuitable for drying.

Adding to the problem, officials at paddy procurement centres are refusing to accept undried paddy, leaving farmers with few alternatives. With limited space at home, roads are increasingly being used for this purpose.

In some areas, farmers have even begun reserving stretches of road in advance by placing empty fertilizer bags, leading to competition among them.

Authorities Urged to Take Action

The ongoing danger has prompted calls for stronger enforcement and the provision of designated drying areas to avoid further tragedies. While farmers face practical challenges, road safety remains a pressing concern that demands immediate attention from both officials and the farming community.