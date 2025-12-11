DSP Kalpana Verma Accused of “Love Trap Fraud”: Businessman Claims He Lost Crores, Car and Diamond Ring

A shocking complaint has surfaced in which a real estate businessman has accused DSP Kalpana Verma of cheating him “in the name of love” and allegedly exploiting him emotionally and financially. The claims, which have now gained public attention, include allegations of financial loss, personal manipulation, and misuse of authority.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the authenticity of the allegations, and no official statement has been issued at the time of reporting.

Claims of Extramarital Affair and Misconduct During Duty

According to the complainant, DSP Kalpana Verma allegedly maintained an extramarital relationship with a man identified as Deepak Tandon, even while performing her official duties.

The businessman further stated that the DSP allegedly engaged in video calls and chatting with Deepak in front of her own wife, raising questions about conduct and professionalism.

Financial Losses Alleged by the Businessman

The businessman has detailed several financial claims, stating that:

Deepak Tandon allegedly gifted a restaurant to DSP Kalpana Verma’s brother.

to DSP Kalpana Verma’s brother. He was allegedly convinced to surrender a car , a diamond ring , and crores of rupees under emotional pressure.

, a , and under emotional pressure. He claims that he trusted DSP Kalpana Verma due to the “love and affection she showed.”

These allegations remain unverified and are part of the complainant’s statement.

Accusation of Threats and Misuse of Authority

A major part of the complaint involves claims that DSP Kalpana Verma allegedly threatened to file false cases against the businessman if he did not provide money.

He has accused her of misusing her official position to intimidate and extract financial benefits.

Law enforcement bodies have not issued any clarification or launched an official inquiry at the time of writing.

Authorities Yet to Respond

The allegations are serious in nature, involving:

Abuse of power

Emotional exploitation

Financial fraud

Misconduct by serving law enforcement staff

Since the matter involves a serving DSP, an official investigation may be expected once a formal complaint reaches the appropriate department.

The accusations made by the real estate businessman against DSP Kalpana Verma and Deepak Tandon have sparked discussions around departmental accountability and ethical conduct.

As of now, these remain unverified allegations, and Munsif News 24×7 will continue to update readers as soon as any official response or inquiry is confirmed.