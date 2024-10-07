Dubai Millionaire Buys $50 Million Island for Wife to Wear Bikini in Privacy

Dubai: A Dubai-based housewife, Soudi Al Nadak, has gone viral after sharing a video on Instagram revealing that her millionaire husband, Jamal Al Nadak, purchased a private island for $50 million to ensure she can wear beachwear in complete privacy.

The couple, who have been married for three years, say the island, located somewhere in Asia, serves both personal and financial purposes.

Soudi, 26, a British-born influencer, is known for her lavish lifestyle and frequently shares snippets of her luxury-filled life on Instagram and TikTok. In her now-viral video, which has garnered over 2.4 million views, Soudi shows off the private island while captioning it: “POV: You wanted to wear a bikini so your millionaire husband bought you an island.” The video showcases a luxurious retreat with serene lagoons and towering palm trees, setting the backdrop for the couple’s extravagant lifestyle.

Speaking to HT.com, Soudi explained that her husband purchased the island not only as a financial investment but also to offer her a safe space where she can feel comfortable. “We had been planning to buy an island for a while for investment purposes, and my husband wanted me to feel safe on a beach, which is why he bought it,” she said. However, the exact location of the island remains undisclosed for privacy and safety reasons.

Despite the couple’s effort to present the purchase as a thoughtful gesture, the video sparked backlash on social media, with many criticizing the display of wealth. Some users suggested the couple could have opted for more charitable causes, while others sarcastically commented on the extravagant nature of the purchase. One user quipped, “With such spending, he won’t remain a billionaire for long.”

This is not the first time the couple’s lavish lifestyle has attracted attention. Soudi’s social media accounts are filled with photos and videos of her luxurious shopping sprees, diamond jewelry, and first-class travels. In one instance, Jamal spent over ₹8 crore on a custom Ferrari and diamond ring for his wife, further fueling their high-profile image.

Despite the criticism, Soudi remains unapologetic about their lifestyle, frequently flaunting her wealth and success on social media. The couple, who met while studying in Dubai, follow unique relationship rules, such as sharing passwords and keeping their locations accessible to one another at all times.

As the video continues to garner attention online, interest in the couple’s story has surged, with related searches for “Dubai millionaire buys private island” reaching a peak in late September, particularly from Indian states like Chandigarh, Goa, and Uttar Pradesh.

While the purchase has drawn mixed reactions, it continues to captivate audiences, blending romance, luxury, and extravagance in a modern-day love story.