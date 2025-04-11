Dubai Named Host City for 2025 Asian Youth Para Games

Dubai: The Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) on Friday announced that Dubai, UAE will host the 5th Asian Youth Para Games from December 7–14, 2025. The city has taken over hosting duties after Tashkent, the original host, withdrew a few months ago.

Dubai to Host for the Second Time

This will be the second time Dubai is hosting the Asian Youth Para Games. The city previously hosted the event in 2017, showcasing its capability to organize large-scale para-sport competitions.

Also Read: Salman Khan Climbs Tree at 59, Inspires Fans with Fitness Feat

Importance of the Youth Para Games

“The Asian Youth Para Games are a vital part of developing the Paralympic Movement in Asia,” said APC President Majid Rashed. He emphasized the importance of giving young athletes a chance to gain international classification and compete in a multi-sport event.

Rashed extended gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Dubai Sports Council, and the Dubai Club for People of Determination for stepping in to host the event.

Local Organising Committee Sets Ambitious Goals

The Local Organising Committee has outlined four key objectives for the Games:

Promote inclusivity and offer a platform for young athletes with disabilities

and offer a platform for young athletes with disabilities Inspire youth by encouraging participation in para-sports

by encouraging participation in para-sports Strengthen regional unity among Asian nations

among Asian nations Showcase Dubai’s world-class infrastructure and commitment to inclusivity

Record Participation Expected

According to the APC, the event is expected to see 30–40 countries sending approximately 1,350 athletes to compete across 10 sports, making it the largest edition of the Asian Youth Para Games in terms of participation.

Sports to be Featured

The 10 sports confirmed for the 2025 Games include:

Para Athletics

Para Swimming

Para Powerlifting

Para Taekwondo

Para Archery

Para Table Tennis

Para Badminton

Wheelchair Basketball

Boccia

Goalball

The Dubai Club for People of Determination will host six of the ten disciplines.

Dubai’s Strong Legacy in Para-Sports

Dubai has a long-standing reputation for hosting major para-sporting events, such as the FAZZA International Para-Athletics Championships and the FAZZA Para-Archery Championships. Its selection as host city reinforces its commitment to supporting the Paralympic movement.