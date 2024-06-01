Dust storm eases heatwave conditions in Delhi: Video

New Delhi: Delhi experienced a sudden shift in weather on Saturday afternoon as a dust storm swept through the city accompanied by a cloudy sky.

The change in the weather brought some relief for the city, which has been experiencing severe heatwave conditions for the last five days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted earlier that due to western disturbances, the national capital might experience a change in weather, including cloudy skies, a dust storm or a thunderstorm with very light rain accompanied by gusty winds.

The weather office said the maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle around 43 degrees Celsius.

Punjab : As the election dust settles in the country with barely hours to go for conclusion of polling – we witness a massive dust storm in Kharar ; on outskirts of Chandigarh!



Hopefully there would be some respite from the poll heat and the cruel summer of 2024 pic.twitter.com/tEQJWPDE0c — kamaljit sandhu (@kamaljitsandhu) June 1, 2024

Delhi witnesses cloudy skies and dust storm after scorching heat#Delhi #DustStorm pic.twitter.com/vZvipbexCu — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) June 1, 2024