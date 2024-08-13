Dustbins should be set up for garbage collection in apartments: Amrapali Kata

Hyderabad: GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata has directed the officials to take steps to set up garbage bins it will make the collection of the garbage easier for them.

Commissioner Amrapali Kata held a teleconference with additional and zonal commissioners on Tuesday morning. Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner said that the garbage dumped in such bins would be easier to carry and added that the garbage collection in the apartments was not being done in a full-fledged manner in swachh auto rickshaws due to various reasons

. She said that the authorities should take appropriate measures to ensure that garbage was not dumped at electric transformers. She directed the concerned officials to provide a detailed report of the transformers without fencing.

Officials have been instructed to install the garbage bins at parks to ensure cleanliness. UBD officials have been instructed to install flowering plants at junctions in such a way that it will be pleasant for motorists. The commissioner directed the field level officials to take necessary measures to prevent cattle from moving on the road as there is a possibility of accidents along with traffic problem due to the movement of the cattle on the roads.