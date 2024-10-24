E. Coli Outbreak Linked to McDonald’s Burgers in the U.S.

Washington: An outbreak of E. coli bacteria has been traced to McDonald’s hamburgers in the United States. In light of this situation, McDonald’s has removed these hamburgers from their menu.

Recently, reports have emerged of one death and 49 individuals affected by the outbreak. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), E. coli transmission has been linked to the Quarter Pounder burgers sold by McDonald’s.

Between September 27 and October 11, cases were reported in ten states across the U.S. The majority of these cases have been identified in Colorado and Nebraska, where a significant number of E. coli infections have been recorded.

The affected individuals range in age from 13 to 88 years. The CDC has clarified that consuming E. coli-contaminated hamburgers can lead to hemolytic uremic syndrome, which damages blood vessels in the kidneys.

It has been observed that the spread of E. coli bacteria is linked to the onion pieces used in the hamburgers. McDonald’s has since removed the Quarter Pounder burgers from the menu in the affected states and has also discontinued the use of onion pieces.