EAGLE Busts Major Ephedrine Operation, Seizes 220 kg Worth Rs 72 Crore, Four Arrested

Hyderabad: Acting on credible intelligence, the sleuths of the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) raided a flat at Sai Datta Residency, Spring Field Colony, near Suchitra Crossroads, Jeedimetla area in the city, and apprehended four drug manufacturers, seizing 220 kilograms of Ephedrine, a psychotropic substance.

According to ELITE, the accused included Vastavayi Shiva Ramakrishna Parama Varma (52 years), Dangeti Anil (31) (both are natives of Kakinada in AP); Musini Dorababu (29) from East Godavari, and Maddu Venkata Krishna Rao (45) from Tirupati. The absconding accused is M Prasad (49) from Sullurupeta, Tirupati district. About 220 kgs of Ephedrine drug worth Rs 10 crores in the Indian market and Rs 70 crores in the international market, and four cell phones were seized. The accused Shiva Ramakrishna earlier worked as a quality chemist in SIRIS Limited and was previously arrested twice by the NCB for possession of the banned drugs.

Also Read: Telangana Local Body Elections Suspended Amid High Court Stay on BC Reservations

As for the Modus Operandi, in December 2024, Varma approached Anil at PNM Life Sciences and proposed manufacturing Ephedrine, offering substantial monetary compensation. Anil discussed the proposal with the company’s directors – Venkata Krishna Rao and Prasad – who agreed. Varma provided a chemical formula and raw materials (Toluene, Bromine, Acetone) and transferred Rs. 8 lakhs online for purchasing additional inputs (Sodium Hydroxide, Hydrochloric Acid, Acetic Acid, Sodium Borohydride). Following a three-stage chemical process, Anil successfully synthesized 220 kg of Ephedrine, which were stored in Varma’s flat at Sai Datta Residency.

The group sought buyers through Dorababu, a friend of Anil. Meanwhile, EAGLE, which was monitoring Varma’s movements due to his record, identified his suspicious activity and raided the premises on October 9, 2025, catching four of the accused red-handed and seizing the contraband. Manufacturing unit PNM Life Sciences, IDA Bollaram, has been seized. No lease documents, board meeting minutes, or transaction records were maintained by the company. The investigation revealed that Ephedrine can be converted into Methamphetamine, exponentially increasing its market value. Ephedrine is a highly addictive drug. Taking Ephedrine has multiple effects on the human body. It causes anxiety, insomnia, dizziness, shivering, nausea and vomiting, loss of appetite, weight loss, etc.

APPEAL TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC:

According to EAGLE, in recent times, it has seen several youth/students getting addicted to Drugs, committing crimes, and engaging in other anti-social activities. Several families have become victims of this menace. The Elite Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE), Hyderabad has requested the youth/students not to fall prey to drugs, and requested the parents to keep a watch on the activities of their children and feel free to approach the Police or pass information to Police on Phone No.8712671111 and toll-free number 1908 to curtail such anti-social activities and strive for Drug free city.